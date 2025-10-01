Franklin Restaurant Scores 65 in Latest Health Inspection

CoreLife Eatery at 401B Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin received a score of 65 during a September 30, 2025 health inspection. The Tennessee Department of Health documented 11 violations during the two-hour inspection. No food was embargoed. Read more local health inspections here!

No active manager control

The inspector noted there was no active manager control due to multiple priority violations throughout the facility. Read Full Report Here!

Hand washing violations

Employees were observed changing gloves and not washing hands when moving from one task to another. This occurred multiple times during the inspection.

Temperature control issues

Oatmilk being held cold measured 54 degrees, exceeding the 41-degree maximum for cold holding. Chickpeas that had been cooling for two hours measured 56 degrees.

Hot holding temperatures showed multiple violations. Chicken strips were at 148 degrees and steak at 140 degrees, both below the required 135-degree minimum for hot holding. Pork measured 155 degrees and white chicken chili at 158 degrees.

Food storage and cross-contamination problems

Rotten peppers were stored in a box with good peppers in the walk-in cooler. Olives were stored on the same shelf as raw eggs. Tuna was stored above sweet tea, creating a potential cross-contamination risk.

Chemical storage violation

A chemical bottle was stored on top of the clean side of the dishwasher.

Pest control issues

Gnats were present in the dishwasher area.

Equipment and storage problems

An employee’s drink container was stored on a prep table. Multiple wet wiping cloths were stored on prep tables. Pans were stacked while still wet on the storage shelf.

Facility maintenance issues

Ceiling tiles were missing in the dishwashing area.

Compliant areas

The Kolpak walk-in cooler maintained 38 degrees. Cooking temperatures were appropriate, with rice at 162 degrees and steak at 156 degrees. Cold holding items like corn, tomatoes, and cucumber basil maintained 39 degrees. The establishment had a posted employee health policy and proper date marking systems. Hand sinks were properly equipped. The facility sources food from Sysco and GFS and uses city water.

Follow-up required

With a score of 65, CoreLife Eatery will require re-inspection to verify corrections have been made.

This article was generated with AI assistance

