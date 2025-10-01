10/1/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Warm at 82°F, Gentle Breeze

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather features mainly clear skies with a temperature of 82.4°F. The wind is mild at 3.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 82.9°F with a low of 62.4°F this morning. Wind speeds reached up to 4.8 mph and the day remained overcast. The chance of precipitation was extremely low, at only about 1%.

Tonight in Williamson County, skies will remain clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 71.6°F. Winds will continue at a light pace, similar to today, up to 4.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can enjoy the clear, comfortable evening as no weather warnings or alerts are in effect. Looking ahead, the calm and pleasant conditions are expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today’s Details

High
83°F
Low
62°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
6:42am
Sunset
6:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 80°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 81°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 71°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

