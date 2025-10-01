Franklin Police Launch Pedestrian Safety Outreach At School And Downtown

In light of a disturbing rise in pedestrian fatalities across Middle Tennessee, the Franklin Police Department is launching a traffic safety outreach initiative to emphasize proper crosswalk use and the risks of jaywalking.

On Friday, October 3, from 8 a.m.-9 a.m., members of the Franklin Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be stationed outside Hunter’s Bend Elementary School. There, officers and traffic personnel will talk with students about how to safely and appropriately use crosswalks, reinforce the importance of pedestrian awareness, and distribute safety information materials.

Later in the morning, the Traffic Unit will travel to downtown Franklin, where they will engage with pedestrians by distributing literature, answering questions about safer street crossing habits, and promoting mutual respect between pedestrians and drivers.

“Every life lost to a preventable traffic crash is one too many,” said Lieutenant Amy Butler, who oversees the Franklin Police Department Traffic Unit. “Crossing the street isn’t just a routine action. It requires awareness and respect. Proper use of crosswalks, resisting the temptation to jaywalk, and being alert to traffic can make all the difference.”

The Franklin Police Department extends its thanks to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for partnering in this vital community initiative to reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

