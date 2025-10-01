Scary Deals All October at Shake Shack

Spooky season just got a whole lot tastier! Starting today, October 1, we are kicking off a month-long Halloween celebration with a variety of scary good deals.

The first treat is a buy one SmokeShack get the second SmokeShack free* October 1st through October 11th. Featuring 100% Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, melty cheese, and chopped cherry peppers, this is one tasty delight. All you have to do is use code SPOOKY on the Shack App for delivery or pickup, at kiosks in-Shack, or at shakeshack.com.

And that’s just the beginning. More offers will creep in throughout the month (using promo code SPOOKY), with new deals dropping on October 12 and October 22 – but the real mystery lies in what new, crave-worthy sandwiches will join the fun next… we are sensing something crispy and maybe even something more classic with double trouble.

Check back here and on our social channels (Instagram and TikTok) for what spooky deal is next.

How to make the most of our Spooky promotions:

Using Promo Codes:

If you’d like to use these deals, check the Shake Shack app or website to see if any promo codes are available. Sometimes specials can be redeemed without a code, but it’s always worth a quick look to see if there are extra discounts.

Ordering Tips:

In-Shack: Whether you stop by in person taking advantage of these offers is straightforward. You can enter the promo code SPOOKY when ordering at the kiosk, or mention it to the team member who is placing your order!

Whether you stop by in person taking advantage of these offers is straightforward. You can enter the promo code when ordering at the kiosk, or mention it to the team member who is placing your order! Through The Shack App or Web: Whether you’re running around and want to pick up quick, or order Shake Shack right to your door, ordering on the Shack app and web is the easiest quickest way to order on your own time! Add qualifying items to your cart and add the promo code SPOOKY at check out!

