Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome Officer Mason Bennett to the force.

Bennett was sworn in Friday by Chief Deb Faulkner at police headquarters on Columbia Ave. He was joined by family and friends.

“I look forward to being able to help others, and make a difference in our community,” said Bennett. “I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of an organization that is incredibly professional and community oriented.”

Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala. He attended and graduated from the University of Alabama, where he studied criminal justice and political science. Bennett and his fiancé, Audrey, reside in Franklin.

Later this month, the police department will swear in an additional four officers.