Franklin Police Department Purchases LifeVac Devices

The next time a Franklin police officer encounters an adult or child who is choking, they’ll be prepared to step in.

The law enforcement agency has purchased multiple LifeVac kits. The vital tool is a patented, non-invasive suction rescue device that can save a life in the event of an air obstruction. Once distributed, all patrol lieutenants and sergeants will be equipped with a LifeVac kit.

“I hope they never have to use them,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Having said that, it is not uncommon for our officers to encounter a grownup or child who is struggling to breathe because something is lodged in their airway. It’s important to be prepared.”

According to the National Safety Council, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death. Infants and older adults are most at risk. At least one child dies from choking on food every five days in the United States, and more than 12,000 children are taken to a hospital emergency room each year for food-choking injuries.

