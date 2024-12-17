Franklin Man Found Dead at Nashville Recreation Area

By
Source Staff
-

The man fatally shot in the woods of the Hamilton Creek Recreation Area on Sunday, December 8 has been identified as Steven Waln, 59, who was reported as a missing person in Franklin on Monday.

Detectives found Walm in the woods of the recreation area off Bell Road. According to MNPD, Walm suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on this death investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Source: MNPD

