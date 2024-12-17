Two Days Remaining to Donate to Franklin Police Department’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive

There are just two days left if you’d like to donate to the Franklin Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive.

At this time, organizers of the annual initiative are specifically seeking new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls, 14-17 years old.

In its ninth year, the toy drive pays homage to Kristi Clark and her son, 10-year-old son, Carter Oakley. The two were hit and killed by a semitruck along I-65 in February 2015 after they got out of their vehicle to help five people in an overturned SUV. To honor their memories, Kristi’s father, Brad Lewis, has built dozens of wooden toy chests throughout the years, ultimately donating them to the Franklin Police Department to use for the toy drive. Each present will be delivered this Friday to Franklin families who may need some extra holiday cheer.

Toys can be dropped off at Franklin Police Department Headquarters, 900 Columbia Ave., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email