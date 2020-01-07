A Franklin man is facing several charges after attempting to evade officers, Sunday.

At 4:15 am, an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down I-65 S near Cool Springs. The driver, 31-year-old Lucas Jenkins, eventually pulled over on the Murfreesboro Road exit ramp. When the officer got out of her vehicle to approach, Jenkins sped away. The officer caught back up with Jenkins a short time later and determined he was impaired. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle next to Jenkins.

During his arrest, Jenkins claimed to be a sergeant with another law enforcement agency, which was later determined to be false.

Charged with DUI, Failure to Maintain a Lane, Felony Evading, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Criminal Impersonation, Filing a False Report, Open Container, and having an outdated driver’s license, Jenkins is free on a $33,000 bond. He is due in court January 16.