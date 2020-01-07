Susan Anne Conley, age 74 of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 4, 2020.

Born in San Francisco, CA to the late John & Catherine Reardon. She was an active member of the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill and was the retired Assistant Principal at Saint Henry’s Catholic School in Nashville.

Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Conley who passed away this past June. She is survived by her children, Deborah (James) Shrum, Matthew (Michelle) Conley and Jennifer Conley; sister, Catherine (Gerry) Busch; brothers, Jack (Linda) Reardon and Art (Dianne) Reardon; grandchildren, Kyralynn, Balin, Jorryn, Caellum, Calliah & Kyleen; great-grandchild, Jace and numerous nieces & nephews.

Memorial Mass will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Church of the Nativity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com