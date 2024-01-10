Franklin High School Announces the Return of Taste of Franklin

Franklin High School Parents Association announces that their very popular fundraiser, Taste of Franklin, will return on Saturday, January 27th from 4 – 7 p.m. at Franklin High School.

The Franklin High School class of 2026 is sponsoring the 5th annual Taste of Franklin – a community event featuring restaurant tastings from hip local area restaurants, live music, and a silent auction with exciting prizes like lake stays, gift cards, memorabilia, event tickets, gift packages, etc.

The event will feature more than 20 local restaurants, including Jim N Nick’s, North Italia, Franklin Bakehouse, Slim and Husky’s and Fortuna Italian Steakhouse, to name a few, that come together for one night as they offer samples of their finest cuisine. The evening also includes live musical performances from several artists, including Doug Allen, The Shoemakers, and Macy Dot Neal.

Tickets are $35, children 5 and under free, and can be purchased on GoFan.co