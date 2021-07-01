Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized.

Old Time Bluegrass Gospel Hour will play starting at noon, followed by San Rafael Bank, Kixx, and Music City Big Band. The Dixie Strutters Band will kick off the children’s parade at 5:00 p.m. and the Jason Lee McKinney Band will follow, capping off the day of live music.

The annual celebration will occur around the downtown square in Franklin. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and live music starts at 12:00 p.m. and continues until 8:00 p.m.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will arrive at 11:00 a.m. and will be giving away free “weenie whistles” until 3:00 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted.

Franklin on the Fourth is an annual event coordinated by the Franklin Lions Club in conjunction with the City of Franklin. The event benefits the Franklin Lions Club and supports its mission to serve the community.

There are several changes that will be implemented this year, including strategically located handwashing stations, more space between vendor tents to discourage crowding, and more space in front of the stage.

The Franklin Lions Club meets each Tuesday at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood. Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, please contact Scott Ducaj at 615-479-7751 or franklinlionsclub.com/franklin-on-the-fourth.