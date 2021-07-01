IAMS Partners With Animal Center to Protect Dogs Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday

Ten million pets are reported lost or stolen in the U.S. every year. More dogs go missing on and around the Fourth of July than any other time of year, making the days around the holiday some of the busiest for shelters. To help make sure beloved pets are protected before the holiday, the IAMS brand is offering free services to get pets registered with its first-of-its-kind nose-scanning smartphone technology, NOSEiD. Through the NOSEiD app, pet parents can make a profile for their dog, including scans of their dog’s nose and a physical description to help pet parents reunite with missing dog.

The NOSEiD app is not intended to replace microchipping – microchips typically require the dog to be brought to a shelter or veterinarian’s office for scanning.

IAMS, in partnership with the Williamson County Animal Center, is hosting an event today, Thursday, July 1 from 2 pm – 5 pm, in the Petsmart parking lot at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood. Williamson County Animal Center’s mobile adoption unit will be in the parking lot directly in front of Petsmart

No pre-sign-up is required, simply show up during the timeframe to register your pet.

Here’s how the NOSEiD app works:

Pet parents can download the app and follow the prompts on the screen to make a profile for their dog, including scans of their dog’s nose and a physical description.

If a dog goes missing, the pet parent can report their dog as lost, and the missing dog alert will instantly be sent to other NOSEiD app users in their community.

Anyone who finds a lost dog can use the app to check the lost dog profiles in the community, as well as scan the found dog’s nose to search the NOSEiD app for any matches. Once the dog has been identified, the finder can connect with the pet parent to reunite them with their dog.