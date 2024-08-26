Franklin Fire Station 2 to Host Open House, 9/11 Remembrance on Sept 7

Mark your calendars for the Franklin Fire Department’s open house on Saturday, September 7, at Franklin Fire Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Rd., from 10 AM to noon. This free, family-friendly event will feature tours of the station, emergency vehicle and equipment demonstrations, and much more.

Event Highlights:

10:00 AM: Join us for a brief 9/11 remembrance ceremony featuring a combined Franklin Fire Department, Franklin Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presentation of the flags, bagpipes, and a musical performance by the Legacy Middle School Band.

10:30 AM: Watch a side-by-side fire sprinkler live burn demonstration by the National Fire Sprinkler Association, showcasing the impact of fire sprinklers in action.

11:00 AM: Participate in the Wetdown Ceremony for the new Engine 2. Kids and kids at heart are invited to join in the fun!

Enjoy grilled hotdogs courtesy of Atmos Energy, and sweet treats from the Friends’ Treat Truck, and be sure to pick up special giveaways for both kids and adults. Overflow parking will be available at Show Hope, 903 Murfreesboro Rd.

