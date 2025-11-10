FPD Introduces New Chaplains as Part of Program Relaunch

As part of the recent relaunch of the Franklin Police Department’s Chaplain Program, the department is proud to welcome six new volunteer chaplains who will support officers, their families, and the Franklin community: Bob Brown, Bill Heinzman, Jim Melrose, Bob Palmer, Jessica Scholes, and Michael Scholes.

The newly appointed chaplains met Monday for their first official orientation, where they were introduced to the program’s mission, expectations, and the support role they will play within the department. The orientation also marked the first gathering under the newly relaunched program, which is designed to strengthen the emotional and spiritual well-being of those who serve and those they serve alongside.

All current chaplains serve entirely on a volunteer basis, offering their time, compassion, and ministry as a service to the department and community.

“These new chaplains are joining us at a meaningful time as this program begins its renewed journey,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “They will be a source of comfort, strength, and guidance to our officers, staff, and residents during some of life’s most challenging and most uplifting moments. Their willingness to serve speaks volumes about their heart for this community.”

As the program continues to grow following its relaunch, the Franklin Police Department is still seeking additional qualified clergy to join the team.

Qualifications for Consideration. Interested individuals should:

Be ordained or licensed clergy in good standing

Possess strong interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrate professionalism and a commitment to confidentiality

Be willing to serve on-call and participate in required training

