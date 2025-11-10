Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 10 State Troopers

On Nov. 7, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating class of Tennessee State Troopers. The department conducted an 11-week lateral trooper cadet class, and the graduation took place at the TDOSHS Training Center in Nashville.

Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 1125 graduated 10 cadets, all of whom were previously Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST)-certified law enforcement officers from across Tennessee. Class 1125 included three cadets with associate degrees, five cadets with bachelor’s degrees, and one cadet with prior military service. The lateral class brings a combined 80 years of prior law enforcement experience to the THP.

Commissioner Long served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony and swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office.

“It was our honor to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of these cadets today,” said Commissioner Long. “These new troopers have earned the privilege to serve the people of Tennessee in one of the most well-respected law enforcement agencies in the nation. I commend each of them for their willingness to protect and serve our great state. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

“When you accept this badge, you make a promise—not just to uphold the law, but to represent the best of law enforcement,” said Colonel Perry. “Today, as you step into the ranks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, you are ready to fulfill that promise. You join a legacy of service that has stood strong since 1929, and you are now part of a tradition defined by honor, respect, and innovation.”

