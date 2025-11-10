Panera Launches Holiday Sips, Sweets and $1 Soup Promotion

The holidays have arrived at Panera , and bakery-cafes nationwide are embracing the spirit of the season. Starting today, guests can celebrate the winter chill with Panera’s first-ever Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate and warm up with a $1 cup of soup deal with their next meal. Guests can also enjoy a lineup of festive and flavorful new and returning seasonal favorites crafted to bring the warmth and comfort of the holidays to every visit.

Panera’s holiday menu lineup includes:

NEW Crème Brûlée Bite: A mini buttery vanilla cake topped with brown sugar streusel crumb and sprinkled with salted caramel sugar.

A mini buttery vanilla cake topped with brown sugar streusel crumb and sprinkled with salted caramel sugar. NEW Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate: Half and half blended with chocolatey sauce and ice, topped with whipped cream.

Half and half blended with chocolatey sauce and ice, topped with whipped cream. NEW Signature Hot Chocolate: Steamed milk with chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream.

Steamed milk with chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream. Mocha Latte: Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream.

Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream. Iced Mocha Latte: Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and chocolatey sauce, topped with whipped cream and served over ice.

For those craving classic comfort, guests can enjoy a $1 cup of soup with an in-app purchase of a whole entrée using the code SOUP at checkout for a limited time at participating cafes.*

Panera’s new holiday menu items are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru where available. Prices will vary by cafe. To learn more or place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com .

* Purchase required. Starting Nov 3, 2025 for a limited time at participating US cafes, purchase a whole entrée (sandwich, salad, bowl of soup or mac & cheese, You Pick Two®, or Value Duet) on the Panera app and get a cup of soup for $1, excluding taxes/fees/charges. For You Pick Two and Value Duets that include a cup of soup, the $1 cup of soup is in addition to the ordered items. Must use code: SOUP at checkout only on the Panera app. Not valid for orders in cafe or on web. Bread bowl upgrade not available with this offer. Limit one use per transaction. If order contains multiple cups of soup, discount applies to lowest priced cup of soup. Not valid on Kids Menu, half entrees and cups, breakfast items, Group Soups, Family Feasts, catering, or orders placed on third party sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Upcharges due to customer modifications will still apply and will not be discounted. Delivery order minimum $8-10 applies, exclusive of any taxes/fees/charges (varies by location). While supplies last. Offer may expire or be terminated without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unusual or unexpected circumstances. Other restrictions may apply.

Source: Restaurant News

