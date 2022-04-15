Family Escapes Westhaven House Fire Early Friday Morning

Franklin, TN – A family of five escaped a fire that significantly damaged their Westhaven home early this morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4,000-square foot, two-story home on Stonewater Blvd. at 1:36 AM. They arrived to find a rapidly extending garage fire that was spreading to the bonus room and attic space above it.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire. He said one adult tried unsuccessfully to fight it before evacuating. All five people escaped unharmed, along with two dogs and a guinea pig. King said a pet cat is still unaccounted for but believed to be outside.

King said the family will be displaced. He said the fire started in the two-car garage near where a golf cart was parked. The cause is undetermined. King estimated damage at $700,000.

Franklin Fire Department reminder: Working smoke alarms save lives!