Fairview’s Farm Fresh Vintage Finds Closing Brick-and-Mortar Store

The home decor and ice cream shop, Farm Fresh Vintage Finds in Fairview, announced it will close its brick-and-mortar location and the business will begin a new chapter.

Sharing the news on social media with the following message.

First off, we want to thank each and every one of you that have made the last 10 years possible. we are SO grateful for you! We have created such amazing relationships with so many of you. Memories we will cherish and appreciate forever.



As many of you know my mom, Beth, started this business over 15 years ago at our farm and opened the brick & mortar shop in October of 2015. I not only grew up in the shop but in September of 2021 my husband CJ and I (Shelby) purchased the store to take over and continue this dream.



Now, a little over 4 years into our part of the business, we have been so blessed not only by the community it’s created but also our two sweet little children so many of you now know and love! A building that holds so many memories and lots of joy for us is now really starting to show its age. With this and spending more time with our littles in mind we are taking things in a different direction.

We are so excited for this next chapter for Farm Fresh Vintage Finds, going back to our roots you can now expect more social media sales, lots of vintage pieces, furniture painting, custom projects and don’t forget about allll the hand-poured candles! We will now be offering more pickup/delivery options for furniture painting and purchasing, along with complimentary local porch drop off for candle orders.

The final day of business will be January 31st, with discounts on merchandise in the store beginning now. Find the store at 1861 Fairview Boulevard East, Fairview. Follow the business on Facebook.

