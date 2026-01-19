AAA Calls on Passengers to Help Prevent Dangerous Driving

As National Passenger Safety Week (January 19–26) begins, AAA is emphasizing that safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility. Nationwide, passengers make up 24% of passenger‑vehicle fatalities, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Passengers face the same deadly risks in a crash as the driver,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That’s why Passenger Safety Week matters. Everyone in the vehicle plays a role in preventing tragedy, including the passenger. If you notice unsafe driving, speak up.”

Passenger Safety Tips

Speak up if the driver is speeding, distracted, or engaging in other risky driving behaviors.

Keep noise and distractions to a minimum.

Wear your seat belt on every trip.

Offer to handle navigation or messages.

Never ride with an impaired or reckless driver.

Call to Action for Parents

National Passenger Safety Week also highlights the added risk of riding with an inexperienced teen driver. AAA research shows that crash fatality rates rise 51% when a teen driver has only teen passengers in the vehicle. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 600 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. Nearly two-thirds (62%) were teenagers who were riding with a teenage driver.

“Letting an inexperienced teen drive a car full of other teens is dangerous,” continued Cooper. “Peer passengers increase distractions and encourage risky behavior. A simple conversation can help teens recognize the risks and make safer choices for themselves and their friends.”

Advice for Parents of Teen Passengers

Set expectations early. Talk with your teen about how passengers can distract a young driver and what safe behavior in the car looks like.

Talk with your teen about how passengers can distract a young driver and what safe behavior in the car looks like. Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle. Fewer teens in the car means fewer distractions and less pressure on the driver.

Fewer teens in the car means fewer distractions and less pressure on the driver. Model the behavior you want. Buckle up, avoid distractions, and speak up when you feel unsafe. Teens notice what adults do.

Buckle up, avoid distractions, and speak up when you feel unsafe. Teens notice what adults do. Practice real scenarios. Roleplay how your teen can speak up if a friend is speeding, using their phone, or driving recklessly.

Roleplay how your teen can speak up if a friend is speeding, using their phone, or driving recklessly. Make safety non-negotiable. Set clear rules about seat belts, phone use, and choosing safe rides, and stick to them.

Set clear rules about seat belts, phone use, and choosing safe rides, and stick to them. Stay involved. Ask who’s driving, who else is in the car, and how the ride went. Consistent check-ins reinforce good habits.

Ask who’s driving, who else is in the car, and how the ride went. Consistent check-ins reinforce good habits. Give them an out. Let your teen know they can call you anytime for a ride if they feel unsafe, no questions asked.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.

