Eat & Drink: Restaurants Anticipated to Open in Williamson County in 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
Taziki's
Taziki's

As we head into a new year, here are some restaurants that anticipate opening in 2022. We can’t wait to try them all!

mama d's mac and cheese
photo from Mama D’s Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook

1Baked Mac n Cheese

5075 Main Street, Spring Hill

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese, a restaurant focused on making delicious and hearty mac and cheese, has announced an open date for its new Spring Hill restaurant, located at 5075 Main Street (the former spot of Delta Bound Southern Food Joint) for early 2022.

Read more here. 

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
credit-MOOYAH

2Mooyah

1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin

Mooyah will open its second location in 2022, the first location opened at Hill Center Brentwood back in May 2020.

Read more here. 

Photo @RadishEats

3Radish

Radish will open its first Williamson County location next to Condado Tacos at McEwen Northside.

Read more here. 

Nieghbors Germantown
photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook

4Neighbors

The local sports bar is opening in Williamson County at McEwen Northside in 2022.

Read more here. 

Waffle House
photo from Waffle House

5Waffle House

7004 City Center, Fairview

Fairview is expecting to have its first Waffle House in early 2022.

Read more here. 

photo: Edley’s Bar-B-Que

6Edley’s BBQ – Franklin

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Situated in the popular Berry Farms neighborhood, this location will offer a drive-thru.

Read more here. 

Tazikis
photo from Taziki’s Facebook

7Taziki’s Nolensville

7221 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Opening next to Martin’s BBQ, Taziki’s will ring in the new year in Nolensville.

Read more here. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here