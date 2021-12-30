Eat & Drink: Restaurants Anticipated to Open in Williamson County in 2022

As we head into a new year, here are some restaurants that anticipate opening in 2022. We can’t wait to try them all!

photo from Mama D’s Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook 1 Baked Mac n Cheese 5075 Main Street, Spring Hill Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese, a restaurant focused on making delicious and hearty mac and cheese, has announced an open date for its new Spring Hill restaurant, located at 5075 Main Street (the former spot of Delta Bound Southern Food Joint) for early 2022. Read more here. credit-MOOYAH 2 Mooyah 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin Mooyah will open its second location in 2022, the first location opened at Hill Center Brentwood back in May 2020. Read more here. Photo @RadishEats 3 Radish Radish will open its first Williamson County location next to Condado Tacos at McEwen Northside. Read more here. photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook 4 Neighbors The local sports bar is opening in Williamson County at McEwen Northside in 2022. Read more here. photo from Waffle House 5 Waffle House 7004 City Center, Fairview Fairview is expecting to have its first Waffle House in early 2022. Read more here. photo: Edley’s Bar-B-Que 6 Edley’s BBQ – Franklin Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Situated in the popular Berry Farms neighborhood, this location will offer a drive-thru. Read more here. photo from Taziki’s Facebook 7 Taziki’s Nolensville 7221 Nolensville Road, Nolensville Opening next to Martin’s BBQ, Taziki’s will ring in the new year in Nolensville. Read more here.