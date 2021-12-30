Eat & Drink: Restaurants Anticipated to Open in Williamson County in 2022

As we head into a new year, here are some restaurants that anticipate opening in 2022. We can’t wait to try them all!
1Baked Mac n Cheese
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese, a restaurant focused on making delicious and hearty mac and cheese, has announced an open date for its new Spring Hill restaurant, located at 5075 Main Street (the former spot of Delta Bound Southern Food Joint) for early 2022.
2Mooyah
1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin
Mooyah will open its second location in 2022, the first location opened at Hill Center Brentwood back in May 2020.
3Radish
Radish will open its first Williamson County location next to Condado Tacos at McEwen Northside.
4Neighbors
The local sports bar is opening in Williamson County at McEwen Northside in 2022.
5Waffle House
7004 City Center, Fairview
Fairview is expecting to have its first Waffle House in early 2022.
6Edley’s BBQ – Franklin
Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Situated in the popular Berry Farms neighborhood, this location will offer a drive-thru.
7Taziki’s Nolensville
7221 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Opening next to Martin’s BBQ, Taziki’s will ring in the new year in Nolensville.
