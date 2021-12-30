Photo of the Day: December 30, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: The City of Brentwood has begun construction on the new inclusive playground at Granny White Park with the removal of the old playground. The old playground will be moved to Crockett Park.

Read more here.

