Popular Nashville Bar-B-Que Joint Announces Franklin Location

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Situated in the popular Berry Farms neighborhood, a unique master-planned community with a preserved history that dates back to the early 1800’s, the address of the new location will be 501 Sallie Lane. Scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, the restaurant will also be the first Edley’s to offer a drive-through option.

“We have been patiently looking for the right spot to bring Edley’s to Williamson County for nearly ten years,” said Edley’s Bar-B-Que owner and founder Will Newman. “We are excited to have found that home in Franklin in the Berry Farms neighborhood, and look forward to become deeply rooted within the Williamson County community. As our first location with a drive-through option, we’re also looking forward to unveiling a new way to enjoy Edley’s, allowing easier access for our regulars to grab a to-go order and giving travelers the ability to hop off I-65 and quickly take Edley’s on the road.”

Edley’s is partnering with Boyle Investment Company for the new space, which will also feature a covered patio, patio bar access, and fireplace in addition to the drive-through. As an award-winning Nashville staple, Edley’s is a tribute to all things Southern and serves classic BBQ offerings like pulled pork, brisket, ribs and housemade sides along with signature dishes like Nashville-style BBQ and the Tuck Special, and drinks like Bushwackers and Edley’s Bourbon Tea.

For more information, visit www.edleysbbq.com