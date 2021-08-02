Today’s Top Stories: Aug 2, 2021

Andrea Hinds
photo: Edley's Bar-B-Que

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 2, 2021.

Edley's Bar-B-Que
photo from Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Popular Nashville Bar-B-Que Joint Announces Franklin Location

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More

photo by Kelly Ahlberg
photo by Kelly Ahlberg

Free Summer Activities in Middle Tennessee

Summertime is a great time to create new memories as a family. Middle Tennessee offers an abundance of free activities for your family to enjoy this summer. Take a look at our top picks! Read More

coronavirus

Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Phil Valentine
photo from WTN Facebook

Radio Host Phil Valentine Now on Ventilator Due to COVID-19

Supertalk 99.7 WTN shared, on social media, an update on the condition of radio talk show host Phil Valentine. Read More

Bus in Bus loop
Photo by WCS

Check Bus Routes Before the 2021-22 School Year

Families whose students will be riding the bus during the 2021-22 school year may now check their routes on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

