Today’s Top Stories: Aug 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 2, 2021.
photo from Edley’s Bar-B-Que
Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today plans to open its first Williamson County location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More
photo by Kelly Ahlberg
Summertime is a great time to create new memories as a family. Middle Tennessee offers an abundance of free activities for your family to enjoy this summer. Take a look at our top picks! Read More
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More
photo from WTN Facebook
Supertalk 99.7 WTN shared, on social media, an update on the condition of radio talk show host Phil Valentine. Read More
Photo by WCS
Families whose students will be riding the bus during the 2021-22 school year may now check their routes on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page. Read More