OBITUARY: John Brian Taylor

John Brian Taylor, age 48 of Franklin, TN passed away July 28, 2021. He worked as an electrician with his dad at DMT Electric.
Brian is preceded in death by his son, John Austin Taylor; brother, Dakin Marshall Taylor; maternal grandparents, Dudley & Bettie Stovall; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Elona “Princess” Taylor of Franklin, TN; mother, Julia Stovall of Franklin, TN; father, David Taylor of Nashville, TN; daughter, Courtney Rowe of Lyles, TN; sons, Jake (Angel Barnhill) Rowe of Lyles, TN and Brandon (Desha) Rowe of Lyles, TN; grandchildren, Hailey Burns, Leah Rowe, Evelyn Rowe, Stella Rowe and Elsie Rowe; nephew, Adam Taylor and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.