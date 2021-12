Franklin Police are looking for 46-year old Corzell (Cory) Esmon. He disappeared following the aggravated assault of an ex-girlfriend in March.

To help aid in this convicted felon’s capture, Williamson County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to Esmon’s arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers:

(615) 794-4000

