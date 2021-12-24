Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese Sets Open Date for Spring Hill Restaurant

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese, a restaurant focused on making delicious and hearty mac and cheese, has announced an open date for its new Spring Hill restaurant, located at 5075 Main Street (the former spot of Delta Bound Southern Food Joint).

The restaurant announced via Facebook, that they are planning a soft opening on January 3rd. Hours for the opening are Monday, Jan. 3rd -11 am-2 pm, Tuesday, Jan. 4th – 5pm -8 pm, and Wednesday, Jan. 5th – 11 am -2 pm, and 5pm -8 pm.

The restaurant will offer slow-baked mac and cheese in eight different cheeses in varieties that range from Pizz A Heaven (mac and cheese layered with pepporoni and ricotta then topped with tomato sauce) to Nashville Hot Chicken which is their signature mac and cheese topped with hot chicken.

You can also find a selection of desserts from the ricotta cheesecake to the southern caramel cake.

If you just can’t wait until the restaurant opens, you can place an online here.

Learn more here.