Early Voting Ends October 21 for Franklin Municipal Election

Election Day is around the corner for the Franklin Municipal Election. Early voting has already started and will run until October 21.

Election Day itself is on October 26, 2021.

Here are the positions up for election.

Alderman at Large Position C (this is a special election for the remainder of the late Pearl Bransford’s position) Alderman (Wards 1,2,3,4)

For more information on where to vote and the hours of those locations, click here.

*All registered voters within city limits can cast two votes: one for their preferred candidate for at-large position C and one for their preferred candidate for the ward in which they reside

Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county who is entitled to vote in the

municipal election. A registered voter may vote early at the Election Commission office

regardless of their actual residence. All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.