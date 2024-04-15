Due to Popular Demand, Karen Kingsbury’s Movie ‘Someone Like You is Extended in Theaters

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Karen Kingsbury

Due to popular demand, Karen Kingsbury Productions’ debut love story Someone Like You, which opened in theaters on April 2, is being held over in theaters nationwide in the U.S. and in Canada for an additional week. The movie is based on the New York Times bestselling author’s novel of the same name.

Someone Like You is an achingly beautiful redemptive love story that centers on architect Dawson Gage (Jake Allyn) who fell in love with London Quinn (Sarah Fisher) in high school, even though she told him not to. Ten years later, the two are still only best friends when tragedy strikes. Now, the grieving Dawson is compelled to do one final act of love for London. He launches an impossible search for her secret twin, twins separated as embryos.

States away, Andi Allen (Sarah Fisher) has no idea she was adopted as an embryo. The news rocks her world and sends her into a spiral that culminates in her leaving home to meet her biological parents. Now only Dawson can show Andi everything she missed about her twin sister. But Dawson and Andi never imagined the attraction they’d feel for each other. Can Dawson help Andi make her way back home, even though he has fallen desperately in love with her?

Find movie times here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Patrick Jeremy Rhea
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here