Due to Popular Demand, Karen Kingsbury’s Movie ‘Someone Like You is Extended in Theaters

Due to popular demand, Karen Kingsbury Productions’ debut love story Someone Like You, which opened in theaters on April 2, is being held over in theaters nationwide in the U.S. and in Canada for an additional week. The movie is based on the New York Times bestselling author’s novel of the same name.

Someone Like You is an achingly beautiful redemptive love story that centers on architect Dawson Gage (Jake Allyn) who fell in love with London Quinn (Sarah Fisher) in high school, even though she told him not to. Ten years later, the two are still only best friends when tragedy strikes. Now, the grieving Dawson is compelled to do one final act of love for London. He launches an impossible search for her secret twin, twins separated as embryos.

States away, Andi Allen (Sarah Fisher) has no idea she was adopted as an embryo. The news rocks her world and sends her into a spiral that culminates in her leaving home to meet her biological parents. Now only Dawson can show Andi everything she missed about her twin sister. But Dawson and Andi never imagined the attraction they’d feel for each other. Can Dawson help Andi make her way back home, even though he has fallen desperately in love with her?

Find movie times here.