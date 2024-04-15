OBITUARY: Patrick Jeremy Rhea

It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we relate the sudden death of Patrick Jeremy Rhea on April 7, 2024, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Patrick was born on February 28, 1972, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when his father Thomas was a graduate student at Duke University and his mother Karen was a medical student at the University of North Carolina.

In 1979, he moved to Franklin where he completed Harpeth Academy and graduated from Battleground Academy. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College with a major in political science and a minor in French and completed a year of law school at Villanova University. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Franklin from childhood.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Bobbie Rhea and John Irvin and Bivian Hendrix, his uncle Pete Rhea, his uncles J.B. and Max Hendrix, and his cousin Paul Douglas Trapeni.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah (Eason) Rhea, his father Thomas Rhea, his mother Karen Rhea, brothers Isaac (Emily) Rhea and Dylan Rhea. There are numerous cousins and aunts in both the Rhea and Hendrix families and friends from Franklin and from Hampden-Sydney and from his life with Sarah in the Washington, DC area. And, especially, he is survived by George, the Bernese Mountain dog, whom he cared for with such skill.

Patrick was a delightful small boy, a studious and athletic teenager, and an academically gifted college student who matured into a wonderful man. He was a loving son and a fun and caretaking older brother, and was so devoted over many years to his wife Sarah. He was caring and nurturing to many from all walks of life. We shall truly always love him and value his life and always miss him.

There will be a Celebration of Life on April 20 at 2:00 pm at the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church with Reverend Sally Hughes officiating and Dr. Will Berger and Iain Macpherson providing the music. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time at the church. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Angels. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

A memorial donation in Patrick’s name may be made to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC where Sarah volunteered for years with Patrick’s support.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

