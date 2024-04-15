TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

NASHVILLE — April 14, 2024 – Tennessee State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing this morning of senior student-athlete Chazan Page at the age of 20.

A native of Nashville, Page attended Lipscomb Academy and served as an offensive lineman for the TSU Tigers football team. Throughout his four seasons, he had the privilege of sharing the field with his brother, Chandon, a defensive lineman.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our football student-athletes, coaches, families, and friends,” said Tennessee State University Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen.

“He helped bring out the best in others with his outstanding leadership on and off the field, positive attitude, and genuine care for the people around him. It is extremely difficult to lose a member of our athletics family, and we mourn the loss of Chazan.”

During his time with the Tigers, Chazan Page played 28 career games on the offensive line, including participation in all 11 games in 2022 and 2023.

The entire TSU community extends its heartfelt sympathy to Chazan’s family, friends, and teammates.

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

Dear TSU Family,

It is with great sorrow that I write to inform you that Tennessee State University student-athlete Chazan Page passed away this morning surrounded by his family, teammates, and coaches. Chazan, a senior Human Performance and Sports Sciences major from Nashville, was a two-year starting offensive center on our football team. According to Metro Nashville Police, he was the victim of a hit and run incident early Sunday morning and succumbed to his injuries. Chazan excelled in the classroom and aspired to play professionally following his collegiate career at TSU.

On behalf of Athletics Director Dr. Mikki Allen, Head Football Coach Eddie George , and our entire TSU family, I extend heartfelt condolences to Chazan’s family, loved ones, teammates, and friends in this time of great loss. Our campus community is also deeply impacted. During tragedies such as this, it is important that we lift each other up with emotional support, comfort, and prayer. We have connected with the football team, student body, and others who knew Chazan to provide counseling and support.

We will share information on funeral and memorial services as it becomes available. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

President Glenda Glover

Source: TSU