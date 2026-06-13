Downtown Franklin’s Culamar Debuts New Mediterranean-Inspired Menu

Culamar is bringing a fresh Mediterranean-inspired experience to downtown Franklin with a new menu that highlights the vibrant flavors of coastal destinations from Italy and Spain to Greece. More Eat & Drink News

The rooftop tapas and oyster bar, which opened in 2024 as the sister concept to downtown Franklin Italian restaurant Culaccino, has unveiled a refreshed menu created by Executive Chef and Owner Frank Pullara. The updated offerings feature chef-driven shareable plates, Spanish influences, craft cocktails and wine designed to encourage gathering around the table.

Inspired by the diverse cultures connected by the Mediterranean Sea, Culamar’s new menu includes a variety of dishes from both land and sea. New selections “from the land” include Chicken Valdostana topped with smoked pancetta cream, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, a Mortadella Hot Dog and Arancini served with English pea and basil pesto.

Seafood lovers will find plenty to explore as well, with menu highlights including Octopus Carpaccio, Arca Salmon prepared with miso and local honey, and Smoked Trout Dip served alongside tater tots.

The refreshed menu is available throughout the restaurant, including both the dining room and the rooftop patio and bar, offering guests a chance to enjoy Mediterranean-inspired flavors while taking in views of downtown Franklin.

Hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday, 4 pm until 10 pm, Thursday-Saturday, noon until 1 am and Sunday, noon until 9 pm.