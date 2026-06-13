Home Weather 6/13/26: Clear Skies and 86° – High of 88°, Low of 69°,...

6/13/26: Clear Skies and 86° – High of 88°, Low of 69°, Light Winds, Low Precipitation Chances

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 86.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88°F and a low of 69.1°F. Winds may reach up to 5.8 mph later in the day, with a precipitation chance of 11%. There are no significant weather changes expected as we head into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.4°F with overcast skies persisting. Wind speeds will remain around 5.8 mph, and the chance of rain continues at 11%. Overall, conditions should be stable throughout the evening and into the night.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
69°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 88°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 82°F 72°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 65°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 87°F 74°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
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