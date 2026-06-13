6/13/26: Clear Skies and 86° – High of 88°, Low of 69°, Light Winds, Low Precipitation Chances

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 86.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88°F and a low of 69.1°F. Winds may reach up to 5.8 mph later in the day, with a precipitation chance of 11%. There are no significant weather changes expected as we head into the evening.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 77.4°F with overcast skies persisting. Wind speeds will remain around 5.8 mph, and the chance of rain continues at 11%. Overall, conditions should be stable throughout the evening and into the night.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
69°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
11% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|88°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|82°F
|72°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|76°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|87°F
|74°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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