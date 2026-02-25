Dickey’s Barbecue Celebrates National Strawberry Day With Free Ice Cream

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving fans a sweet reason to kick off the weekend with a free scoop of Miss Ollie’s Secret Strawberry Ice Cream. Available on Friday, February 27, 2026, in honor of National Strawberry Day, the deal is open to Big Yellow Cup rewards members at participating locations across the United States. The limited-time offer pairs perfectly with any Classic Sandwich or the new Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich, making it one of the tastiest barbecue deals of the week.

How To Get Free Strawberry Ice Cream at Dickey’s

To redeem the National Strawberry Day offer, guests must be members of Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards program and place their order through the Dickey’s app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Simply add a qualifying sandwich and a Miss Ollie’s Secret Strawberry Ice Cream cup to your cart, then redeem the offer at checkout. The deal is limited to one redemption per transaction and cannot be combined with any other discounts, promotions, or offers.

Qualifying Sandwiches for the National Strawberry Day Deal

The free ice cream offer applies to any of Dickey’s Classic Sandwiches or the new Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich. Eligible classic sandwich options include:

Brisket

Pulled Pork

Smoked Chicken Breast

Polish Kielbasa Sausage

Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa Sausage

Crispy Chicken

All classic sandwiches are served on a warm garlic butter-toasted Brioche bun. The new Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich features smoked ham topped with cheddar cheese sauce.

Dickey’s CEO Celebrates 85th Anniversary With Sweet Promotion

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., shared her excitement about the promotion and its connection to the brand’s milestone year. She noted that ice cream has always been part of the Dickey’s menu heritage and that bringing back Miss Ollie’s Strawberry Ice Cream during the company’s 85th anniversary year makes the celebration even more meaningful. Dickey called it serendipitous that National Strawberry Day falls on a Friday, giving fans one more reason to smile heading into the weekend.

Why Join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program

Signing up for the Big Yellow Cup Rewards program is free and unlocks year-round perks beyond the National Strawberry Day promotion. Members enjoy exclusive benefits including members-only promotions, surprise birthday treats, and points earned on every purchase that can be redeemed for future savings. Joining through the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app on the Apple App Store or Google Play gives fans access to special deals throughout the year.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a Dallas, TX-based barbecue chain celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2026. Known for its slow-smoked meats and Southern-style sides, Dickey’s operates participating locations across the United States. Fans can stay up to date on the latest promotions and menu offerings by following Dickey’s on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email