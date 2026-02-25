Netflix March 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix’s March 2026 lineup features ONE PIECE Season 2, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, and Virgin River Season 7. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month. More Entertainment News
March 1, 2026
- The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA
- Casino
- Chef
- Deepwater Horizon
- Desperado
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Goosebumps
- The Green Knight
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Legion
- The Lego Movie
- Matilda
- Misery
- Ray
- Sicario
- Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers
- The Swan Princess
- Trolls
- Zombieland
March 2, 2026
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 13
- Hotel Mumbai
- Jurassic World: Dominion
March 3, 2026
- The Bling Ring
- Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’
March 4, 2026
- Blue Therapy (GB)
- Street Flow 3 (FR)
March 5, 2026
- A Friend, a Murderer (DK)
- Ginger & Rosa
- Vladimir
March 6, 2026
- A Man Called Ove
- Boyfriend on Demand (KR)
- The Dinosaurs
- Hello Bachchon (IN)
- Still Shining (KR)
- Strangers in the Park (AR)
- The TikTok Killer (ES)
- War Machine
March 7, 2026
- BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part 2 (JP)
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Nuremberg
March 9, 2026
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Sesame Street: Volume 2
March 10, 2026
- Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic
- Jobs
- ONE PIECE: Season 2
March 11, 2026
- Age of Attraction
- Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere (GB)
- Love Is Blind: The Reunion
- The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4
March 12, 2026
- Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 3 (SE)
- Made in Korea (IN)
- Virgin River: Season 7
March 13, 2026
- Fatal Seduction: Season 3 (ZA)
- That Night (ES)
March 14, 2026
- Nobody 2
March 16, 2026
- The Plastic Detox
March 17, 2026
- Mark Normand: None Too Pleased
- The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3
March 18, 2026
- Eva Lasting: Season 4 (CO)
- Radioactive Emergency (BR)
- Season 2: Furies: Resistance (FR)
March 19, 2026
- Jigsaw
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw X
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JP)
- Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2
- Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 (CA)
March 20, 2026
- Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (GB)
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 (JP)
- The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel
March 21, 2026
- The Bad Guys 2
- BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG
March 23, 2026
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Inside: Season 3 (GB)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 24, 2026
- Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride
- Ready or Not: Texas (KR)
March 25, 2026
- Heartbreak High: Season 3 (AU)
- Homicide: New York: Season 2
- MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants
March 26, 2026
- Caterpillar
- The Conners: Season 7
- Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (NO)
- Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6
- The Prosecutor (MX)
- The Red Line (TH)
- Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
March 27, 2026
- 53 Sundays (ES)
- BTS: THE RETURN
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6 (FR)
March 28, 2026
- Anemone
March 31, 2026
- Aaron Chen: Funny Garden
- Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom
