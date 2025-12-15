Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from December 15-20, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

THE COOKIE THAT STOLE CHRISTMAS (NEW)

A jolly green cookie, bursting with holiday cheer, frosted with a tiny heart to bring joy near. Merry and bright, a festive delight, a cookie to make your season just right!

HOLIDAY RED VELVET SANDWICH COOKIE (NEW)

Two luscious red velvet cookies sandwiching a swirl of velvety vanilla cream cheese frosting and white chocolate ganache peeking through a star cutout.

EGGNOG TRES LECHES CAKE

A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in eggnog-flavored tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

CHOCOLATE CRUMB COOKIE FT. OREO®

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with OREO® Cookie pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more OREO® Cookie pieces.

PEANUT BUTTER CUP COOKIE FT. REESE’S

A classic peanut butter cookie topped with a pool of melted peanut butter chips, drizzled with gooey milk chocolate, and sprinkled with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.

CANDY CANE BROWNIE COOKIE

A deliciously rich chocolate candy cane cookie topped with smooth peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache, and crunchy candy cane pieces.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic you can’t go wrong with—thick, soft, and loaded with milk chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

