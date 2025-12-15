$1.1 Billion Powerball Jackpot for Monday Night

The billion-dollar Powerball® jackpot is on the rise! The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $503.4 million.

Monday’s jackpot ranks as the sixth largest in Powerball history.

“This jackpot streak is bringing people together to dream big during this festive time of year,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “Please play responsibly. Just one $2 Powerball® ticket gives you a chance to win this jackpot while also supporting good causes in your community.”

The Powerball jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 1, 28, 31, 57, 58 and red Powerball 16. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Although there was no jackpot winner, U.S. lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many may still have won cash prizes.

Nationwide, seven tickets won cash prizes worth $1 million or more in last night’s Powerball® drawing. Five tickets, sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, and Virginia, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Two tickets, sold in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and, because the players added the Power Play® option for $1 more, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million for each ticket.

The drawing also produced 49 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

In the Double Play® drawing, two tickets, sold in Colorado and North Carolina, each won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that allows players to player their Powerball numbers, again, in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million. Double Play drawings are live streamed on Powerball.com following the main Powerball drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 43rd in the current jackpot run, setting a game record for most consecutive drawings in a single jackpot cycle. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize.

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $503.4 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball® tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, the Powerball game has helped generate more than $37 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball® Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.1 Billion est. – Dec. 15, 2025 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

Source: Powerball.com

