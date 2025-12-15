Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 24, 2025

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold from November 24-26, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$489,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46203 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$649,000Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39620 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$565,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407214 Hanworth StFairview37062
$580,990Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407212 Hanworth StFairview37062
$2,099,900Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566075 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,100,000Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 1143619 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$625,000Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78607 Quarterhorse LnNolensville37135
$2,350,123Gottes Erde Pb 29 Pg 1036737 Schwartz WayCollege Grove37046
$2,750,0004786 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$781,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4151 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$420,505Mountain View Ph2 Pb 84 Pg 1101093 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$449,900Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132165 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$1,725,000Battle Ground Park200 Battle AveFranklin37064
$950,000Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 23025 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$2,695,000Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439909 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$2,800,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922008 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$869,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68118 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$1,330,000Chestnut Bend Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 3805 Walden DrFranklin37064
$445,000Berry Chapel Heights Pb 2 Pg 76109 Meadowgreen CtFranklin37069
$802,000Mayberry Station Sec 4 Pb 18 Pg 741450 Mayberry LnFranklin37064
$1,755,000Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 984773 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,574,555Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311045 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$299,999Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817159 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,064,107Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827704 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$30,850Sunset Est1638 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$770,000Heath Pl @ Franklin Pb 9 Pg 1121557 Kinnard DrFranklin37064
$1,035,000Tollgate Village Sec 12-b Pb 56 Pg 853210 Natoma CirThompsons Station37179
$1,515,803Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1251007 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$767,120Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 446037 Whitman Rd 103Franklin37064
$468,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C069921 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,215,000St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986009 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,305,000Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31514 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$315,000Forest Home Farms Sec 3791 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$735,000Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13205 Jennette PlFranklin37064
$1,175,993August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 121934 Harmony RdSpring Hill37174
$920,421Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223236 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$365,000Brookstone Townhomes Pb 53 Pg 58404 Alicia DrFranklin37064
$310,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557184 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$905,400Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172030 Rose StFranklin37064
$1,236,351Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255013 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$625,000Baronswood Sec 2 Pb 26 Pg 66373 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$1,268,879Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255037 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$5,992,0006459 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$799,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431009 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$2,063,322Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396085 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000Greenway Trace Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 195729 Natchez Trace RdFranklin37064
$4,850,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98391 Lady Of The Lake LnFranklin37067
$425,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-4Franklin37067
$1,999,999Ledgelawn Pb 57 Pg 93311 Ledgelawn Pvt CtFranklin37064
$3,261,239Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1249805 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$421,5601091 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,058,950Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083017 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$875,000Arno 16 Pb 85 Pg 50Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$276,926Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817133 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$12,500,000Longview Sec 1 Pb 62 Pg 125108 Werthan CirFranklin37064
$900,000Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25152 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$950,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68405 Woodhaven CtFranklin37069
$1,424,225Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311000 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$799,999Clemente Pb 86 Pg 1182677 York RdNolensville37135
$642,000Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 71227 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$550,000Sumners Bill & Donna Pb 32 Pg 1434723 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$817,650Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12102 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$778,010June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29159 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,539,313Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657504 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000Laurels The Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 201761 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$959,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 126007 Painted Skies DrSpring Hill37174
$675,000Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 71227 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$2,550,000Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle Pb 54 Pg 122304 Berry CirFranklin37064
$457,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103307 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$750,000Fox Betty J Pb 64 Pg 1387329 Old Cox PkBon Aqua37025
$585,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 673008 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$1,475,000Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 721698 Autumn PlBrentwood37027
$2,540,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1 Pb 60 Pg 100305 Lockhart CtFranklin37069
$1,350,000Boone StFairview37062
$2,096,788Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439918 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$1,555,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921022 Conar StFranklin37064
$615,000Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304055 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525160 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 341247 Spruell DrNolensville37135
$1,425,000Sonoma Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 1421820 Sonoma TrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A108 Carolyn AveFranklin37064
$286,290Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 1246097 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$470,000Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 Pb 63 Pg 1507211 Deervalley DrFairview37062
$1,340,721Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657512 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$286,0007112 Taylor RdFairview37062
$1,120,250Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254025 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$290,0007215 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$649,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142319 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$935,000Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106213 Jaclyn CtFranklin37064

