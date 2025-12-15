Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 24, 2025

See where houses and property sold from November 24-26, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$489,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46
|203 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,000
|Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39
|620 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7214 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$580,990
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7212 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,099,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6075 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,100,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114
|3619 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|607 Quarterhorse Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,350,123
|Gottes Erde Pb 29 Pg 103
|6737 Schwartz Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,750,000
|4786 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$781,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4
|151 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$420,505
|Mountain View Ph2 Pb 84 Pg 110
|1093 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,900
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2165 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,725,000
|Battle Ground Park
|200 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|3025 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,695,000
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9909 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,800,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2008 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$869,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|118 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,330,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 3
|805 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000
|Berry Chapel Heights Pb 2 Pg 76
|109 Meadowgreen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$802,000
|Mayberry Station Sec 4 Pb 18 Pg 74
|1450 Mayberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,755,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98
|4773 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,574,555
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1045 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$299,999
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7159 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,064,107
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7704 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$30,850
|Sunset Est
|1638 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,000
|Heath Pl @ Franklin Pb 9 Pg 112
|1557 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,035,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 12-b Pb 56 Pg 85
|3210 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,515,803
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|1007 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$767,120
|Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44
|6037 Whitman Rd 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$468,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C069
|921 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,215,000
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6009 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,305,000
|Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31
|514 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 3
|791 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$735,000
|Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13
|205 Jennette Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,993
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|1934 Harmony Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$920,421
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3236 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$365,000
|Brookstone Townhomes Pb 53 Pg 58
|404 Alicia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7184 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$905,400
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2030 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,236,351
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5013 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000
|Baronswood Sec 2 Pb 26 Pg 66
|373 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,268,879
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5037 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,992,000
|6459 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$799,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1009 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,063,322
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6085 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Greenway Trace Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 19
|5729 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,850,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|391 Lady Of The Lake Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$425,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,999,999
|Ledgelawn Pb 57 Pg 93
|311 Ledgelawn Pvt Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,261,239
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|9805 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$421,560
|1091 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,058,950
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3017 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$875,000
|Arno 16 Pb 85 Pg 50
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$276,926
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7133 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$12,500,000
|Longview Sec 1 Pb 62 Pg 125
|108 Werthan Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25
|152 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|405 Woodhaven Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,424,225
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1000 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,999
|Clemente Pb 86 Pg 118
|2677 York Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$642,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7
|1227 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$550,000
|Sumners Bill & Donna Pb 32 Pg 143
|4723 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$817,650
|Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12
|102 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$778,010
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|159 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,539,313
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7504 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000
|Laurels The Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 20
|1761 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$959,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|6007 Painted Skies Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7
|1227 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,550,000
|Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle Pb 54 Pg 122
|304 Berry Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$457,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3307 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Fox Betty J Pb 64 Pg 138
|7329 Old Cox Pk
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$585,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|3008 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,000
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|1698 Autumn Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,540,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1 Pb 60 Pg 100
|305 Lockhart Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|Boone St
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,096,788
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9918 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,555,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1022 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4055 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5160 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|1247 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,425,000
|Sonoma Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 142
|1820 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A
|108 Carolyn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$286,290
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124
|6097 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$470,000
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 Pb 63 Pg 150
|7211 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,340,721
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7512 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$286,000
|7112 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,120,250
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4025 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$290,000
|7215 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$649,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|319 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$935,000
|Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106
|213 Jaclyn Ct
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter