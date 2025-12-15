Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 24, 2025

See where houses and property sold from November 24-26, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $489,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 203 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $649,000 Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39 620 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $565,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7214 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $580,990 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7212 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $2,099,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6075 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,100,000 Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114 3619 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 607 Quarterhorse Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,350,123 Gottes Erde Pb 29 Pg 103 6737 Schwartz Way College Grove 37046 $2,750,000 4786 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $781,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 4 151 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $420,505 Mountain View Ph2 Pb 84 Pg 110 1093 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $449,900 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2165 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $1,725,000 Battle Ground Park 200 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $950,000 Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2 3025 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $2,695,000 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9909 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,800,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2008 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $869,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 118 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,330,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 3 805 Walden Dr Franklin 37064 $445,000 Berry Chapel Heights Pb 2 Pg 76 109 Meadowgreen Ct Franklin 37069 $802,000 Mayberry Station Sec 4 Pb 18 Pg 74 1450 Mayberry Ln Franklin 37064 $1,755,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98 4773 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,574,555 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1045 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $299,999 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7159 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,064,107 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7704 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $30,850 Sunset Est 1638 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $770,000 Heath Pl @ Franklin Pb 9 Pg 112 1557 Kinnard Dr Franklin 37064 $1,035,000 Tollgate Village Sec 12-b Pb 56 Pg 85 3210 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,515,803 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 1007 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $767,120 Whitman Condos Pb 9663 Pg 44 6037 Whitman Rd 103 Franklin 37064 $468,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C069 921 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,215,000 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6009 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,305,000 Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31 514 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $315,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 3 791 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $735,000 Maplewood Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 13 205 Jennette Pl Franklin 37064 $1,175,993 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 1934 Harmony Rd Spring Hill 37174 $920,421 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3236 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $365,000 Brookstone Townhomes Pb 53 Pg 58 404 Alicia Dr Franklin 37064 $310,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7184 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $905,400 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2030 Rose St Franklin 37064 $1,236,351 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5013 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $625,000 Baronswood Sec 2 Pb 26 Pg 66 373 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,268,879 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5037 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $5,992,000 6459 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $799,990 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 1009 Myrtle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,063,322 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6085 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Greenway Trace Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 19 5729 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin 37064 $4,850,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 391 Lady Of The Lake Ln Franklin 37067 $425,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-4 Franklin 37067 $1,999,999 Ledgelawn Pb 57 Pg 93 311 Ledgelawn Pvt Ct Franklin 37064 $3,261,239 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 9805 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $421,560 1091 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,058,950 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3017 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $875,000 Arno 16 Pb 85 Pg 50 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $276,926 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7133 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $12,500,000 Longview Sec 1 Pb 62 Pg 125 108 Werthan Cir Franklin 37064 $900,000 Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25 152 Rue De Grande Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 405 Woodhaven Ct Franklin 37069 $1,424,225 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1000 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $799,999 Clemente Pb 86 Pg 118 2677 York Rd Nolensville 37135 $642,000 Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7 1227 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $550,000 Sumners Bill & Donna Pb 32 Pg 143 4723 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $817,650 Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12 102 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $778,010 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 159 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,539,313 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7504 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $2,000,000 Laurels The Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 20 1761 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $959,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 6007 Painted Skies Dr Spring Hill 37174 $675,000 Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7 1227 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $2,550,000 Lewisburg Pike And Berry Circle Pb 54 Pg 122 304 Berry Cir Franklin 37064 $457,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 3307 Milton Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Fox Betty J Pb 64 Pg 138 7329 Old Cox Pk Bon Aqua 37025 $585,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 3008 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,000 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 1698 Autumn Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,540,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec 1 Pb 60 Pg 100 305 Lockhart Ct Franklin 37069 $1,350,000 Boone St Fairview 37062 $2,096,788 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9918 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,555,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1022 Conar St Franklin 37064 $615,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4055 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5160 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 1247 Spruell Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,425,000 Sonoma Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 142 1820 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A 108 Carolyn Ave Franklin 37064 $286,290 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124 6097 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $470,000 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 Pb 63 Pg 150 7211 Deervalley Dr Fairview 37062 $1,340,721 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7512 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $286,000 7112 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $1,120,250 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4025 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $290,000 7215 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $649,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 319 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $935,000 Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106 213 Jaclyn Ct Franklin 37064

