Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through April 27, 2024



Crumbl Cookies' latest limited-time cookies for the week of April 22-27, 2024. Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Confetti Milkshake – A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream. Now in mini size!

Galaxy Brownie – A brownie cookie smothered in a warm fudge glaze and sprinkled with rainbow candy bits. Now in mini size!

Strawberry Cupcake – A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles. Now in mini size!

Snickerdoodle – A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar crust. Now in mini size!

Caramel Praline – A brown sugar cookie covered with a smooth buttery caramel topping and sprinkled with crunchy pecans.

