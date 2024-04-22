Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Officers

The Franklin Police Department recently welcomed four new police officers to the force.

Officers Chris Mattox, Roy Mcfadgon, Nick Ponce, and Austin Porter were sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Friday afternoon.

Mattox is a South Carolina native and a former Marine. He lives in Williamson County with his fiancé, Kathryn and they manage a farm together. The couple is expecting their first child this summer. “I decided to work for the Franklin Police Department because of its incredible reputation and involvement in the community,” he said.

Mcfadgon grew up in Memphis and is a former collegiate basketball player at Chattanooga State Community College and Lee University. He has a wife and two children. “I’ve often heard how much the Franklin community supports its police officers. This is a great place for me to serve,” he said.

Ponce grew up in Eastvale, California and is and served in the United States Air Force. He previously worked for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections deputy. He and his wife, Elizabeth are the proud parents of a 3-year-old daughter. “I decided to work for the City of Franklin due to its rich history, diversity and its reputation for being family-friendly community,” he said.

Porter was born in West Virginia and has lived in Middle Tennessee since 2010. He is married with three children. “I joined the Franklin Police Department to help serve this wonderful community,” he said.

The Franklin Police Department is continuing to look for new police officer hires. For more information on available jobs, visit here.