Multiple sources are reporting a new country music drama, set in East Nashville, is in development for the Freeform network.

The show is titled ‘East Nasty,’ the nickname used by locals for East Nashville.

The description for the show states it is inspired by East Nashville where an “antiestablishment vibrant music scene is pushing to redefine what country music looks and sounds like. The show centers on two best friends — one a black, queer singer-songwriter, and one a seemingly tailor-made country musician from a deeply religious family struggling alongside other musical misfits for a place at the table. Although they don’t fit the face or sound of conservative country music, they will fight to lend their unique voices to a genre steeped in tradition and history.”

The show will be written by Jamie Rosengard who will produce with show runner Karin Gist, Claire Brown, Sledge and Hornick.

No other details have been released about the show in regards to casting or when it will be released.