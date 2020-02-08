Physicians, nurses and staff at TriStar Spring Hill ER participated in The American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. February is designated as American Heart Month, and on the first Friday of February, people from across the country wear red to inform people about the risks of heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in women and claims more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. National Wear Red Day is a part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative designed to increase women’s heart health awareness by knowing the signs, symptoms and risk factors for heart disease and how it can be prevented.

“At TriStar Spring Hill ER, we encourage everyone in our community to know their risk factors and prevent heart disease by leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Director of TriStar Spring Hill ER Keri McKamey. “We are also available around the clock for emergency cardiac care and are backed by a multi-disciplinary team of experts at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.”

TriStar Spring Hill ER is located at 3001 Reserve Blvd. and provides 24-hour emergency care, as well as outpatient services including imaging, lab and endoscopy. A variety of specialists and primary care physicians are also on site. For more information, go to TriStarSpringHillER.com.