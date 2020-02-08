In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Newk’s Eatery in Brentwood Closes
Newk’s Eatery, at 7020 Executive Drive in Brentwood, has closed. Read More.
2Hop House Tennessee Taps Opens in Downtown Franklin
Located in downtown Franklin, Hop House Tennessee Taps opened its doors on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 117 5th Avenue North, Franklin. Read More.
3Pizzabaker Opens in Spring Hill
Norway-based pizzeria Pizzabaker has opened its first U.S. location in Spring Hill at 4920 Port Royal Road. Read More.
45 Super Bowl Commercials 2020
If you missed the Super Bowl commercials or want to re-watch them, here are 5 popular 2020 Super Bowl Commercials. Read More.
5What’s New to Streaming in February 2020
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this February 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu. Read More.