Coming to Prime Video in September 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in September 2023.

New to Prime Video September 2023

TV Series

September 1

  • Arabian Nights (2000)
  • Spin City S1-S6 (1997)
  • The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)

September 5

  • One Shot: Overtime Elite (2023)

September 14

  • Thursday Night Football (2023)

September 15

  • Wilderness (2023)
  • Written in the Stars (2023)

September 26

  • The Fake Sheikh (2023)

September 29

  • Gen V (2023)

Movies

September 1

  • 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
  • 2001: A Space Odyssey (1969)
  • 21 Grams (2004)
  • 23:59 (2011)
  • A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)
  • A Force Of One (1979)
  • A Man Called Sarge (1990)
  • A Matter of Time (1976)
  • A Rage to Live (1965)
  • Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
  • After Midnight (1989)
  • Alakazam the Great (1961)
  • Alex Cross (2012)
  • All About My Mother (2000)
  • Amazons Of Rome (1963)
  • American Ninja (1985)
  • American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
  • American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
  • American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)
  • Angel Eyes (2001)
  • Apartment 143 (2012)
  • April Morning (1988)
  • Are You In The House Alone? (2022)
  • Army of Darkness (1993)
  • As Above, So Below (2014)
  • Back to School (1986)
  • Bad Education (2020)
  • Bad News Bears (2005)
  • Bailout At 43,000 (1957)
  • Balls Out (2015)
  • Beer (1985)
  • Behind the Mask (1999)
  • Belly Of An Architect (1990)
  • Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)
  • Bewitched (2005)
  • Billion Dollar Brain (1967)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Body Slam (1987)
  • Born to Race (2011)
  • Bowling For Columbine (2002)
  • Boy of the Streets (1937)
  • Breakdown (1997)
  • Brides of Dracula (1960)
  • Brigadoon (1954)
  • Broken Embraces (2010)
  • Buster (1988)
  • Calendar Girl Murders (1984)
  • California Dreaming (1979)
  • Campus Rhythm (1943)
  • Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)
  • Carpool (1996)
  • Carry on Columbus (1992)
  • Carve Her Name with Pride (1958)
  • Chasing Papi (2003)
  • Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)
  • Children Of Men (2007)
  • Child’s Play (2019)
  • China Doll (1958)
  • Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)
  • Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction (1983)
  • Committed (2000)
  • Conan The Barbarian (2011)
  • Condor (1986)
  • Confidence Girl (1952)
  • Courage Mountain (1990)
  • Crossplot (1969)
  • Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)
  • Curse of the Undead (1959)
  • Cycle Savages (1969)
  • Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)
  • Damned River (1989)
  • Dancers (1987)
  • Danger in Paradise (1977)
  • Dangerous Love (1988)
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999)
  • Defiance (2009)
  • Deja Vu (2006)
  • Desert Sands (1955)
  • Desperado (1995)
  • Detective Kitty O’Day (1944)
  • Detective School Dropouts (1986)
  • Devil (2010)
  • Devil’s Eight (1969)
  • Diary of a Bachelor (1964)
  • Dogs (1977)
  • Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966)
  • Double Trouble (1992)
  • Down The Drain (1990)
  • Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)
  • Dracula (1931)
  • Drag Me To Hell (2009)
  • Driving Miss Daisy (1990)
  • Dust 2 Glory (2017)
  • Edge of Darkness (2010)
  • Eight Men Out (1988)
  • Eight on the Lam (1967)
  • Electra Glide In Blue (1973)
  • Elephant Tales (2006)
  • Europa Report (2013)
  • Evil Dead (2013)
  • Explosive Generation (1961)
  • Extraction (2015)
  • Face/Off (1997)
  • Fanboys (2009)
  • Fashion Model (1945)
  • Fatal Charm (1978)
  • Fearless Frank (1969)
  • Finders Keepers (2014)
  • Flight That Disappeared (1961)
  • Flight to Hong Kong (1956)
  • Fools Rush In (1997)
  • For The Love of Aaron (1994)
  • For The Love of It (1980)
  • For Those Who Think Young (1964)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)
  • Frontera (2014)
  • Fury on Wheels (1971)
  • Gambit (1967)
  • Ghost Story (1981)
  • Gigli (2003)
  • Grace Quigley (1985)
  • Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)
  • Hangfire (1991)
  • Haunted House (2023)
  • Hawks (1989)
  • Hell Drivers (1958)
  • Here Comes the Devil (2012)
  • Hollywood Harry (1986)
  • Honeymoon Limited (1935)
  • Hostile Witness (1969)
  • Hot Under The Collar (1991)
  • Hotel Rwanda (2005)
  • Hugo (2011)
  • I Am Durán (2019)
  • I Saw the Devil (2010)
  • I’m So Excited! (2013)
  • Inconceivable (2017)
  • Innocent Lies (1995)
  • Intimate Strangers (2006)
  • Invisible Invaders (1959)
  • It Rains In My Village (1968)
  • Jarhead (2005)
  • Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)
  • Joyride (2022)
  • Juan Of The Dead (2012)
  • Kalifornia (1993)
  • Khyber Patrol (1954)
  • La Bamba (1987)
  • Labou (2009)
  • Lady In A Corner (1989)
  • Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003)
  • Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003)
  • Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)
  • Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)
  • Little Sweetheart (1989)
  • Lost Battalion (1960)
  • Mama (2013)
  • Mandrill (2009)
  • Masters Of The Universe (1987)
  • Matchless (1967)
  • Meeting At Midnight (1944)
  • Men’s Club (1986)
  • Mfkz (2018)
  • Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
  • Miss All American Beauty (1982)
  • Mission of the Shark (1991)
  • Mixed Company (1974)
  • Mystery Liner (1934)
  • National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (1983)
  • New York Minute (2004)
  • Nicholas Nickleby (2002)
  • Night Creatures (1962)
  • No (2012)
  • Observe and Report (2009)
  • Octavia (1984)
  • October Sky (1999)
  • Of Mice and Men (1992)
  • One Man’s Way (1964)
  • One Summer Love (1976)
  • Operation Atlantis (1965)
  • Overkill (1996)
  • Panga (1990)
  • Passport To Terror (1989)
  • Phaedra (1962)
  • Play Misty For Me (1971)
  • Portrait Of A Stripper (1979)
  • Powaqqatsi (1988)
  • Predator: The Quietus (1988)
  • Private Investigations (1987)
  • Prophecy (1979)
  • Pulse (2006)
  • Quinceanera (1960)
  • Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)
  • Red Dawn (1984)
  • Red Eye (2005)
  • Red Riding Hood (1988)
  • Red River (1948)
  • Reform School Girls (1969)
  • Riddick (2013)
  • Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)
  • River of Death (1989)
  • Rocky (1976)
  • Rocky II (1979)
  • Rose Garden (1989)
  • Roxanne (1987)
  • Rumble Fish (1983)
  • Runaway Train (1985)
  • Running Scared (2006)
  • Safari 3000 (1982)
  • Season Of Fear (1989)
  • Secret Window (2004)
  • Sense And Sensibility (1996)
  • Sergeant Deadhead (1965)
  • Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)
  • Sharks’ Treasure (1975)
  • She’s Out of My League (2010)
  • She’s the One (1996)
  • Sin Nombre (2009)
  • Sinister (2012)
  • Slamdance (1987)
  • Snitch (2013)
  • Son of Dracula (1943)
  • Space Probe Taurus (1965)
  • Spanglish (2004)
  • Spell (1977)
  • Stardust (2007)
  • Step Up (2006)
  • Sticky Fingers (1988)
  • Stigmata (1999)
  • Sugar (2009)
  • Summer Rental (1985)
  • Surrender (1987)
  • Sword Of The Valiant (1984)
  • Tangerine (2015)
  • Tenth Man (1988)
  • The Adventures Of Gerard (1978)
  • The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986)
  • The Assisi Underground (1986)
  • The Bad News Bears (1976)
  • The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)
  • The Birdcage (1996)
  • The Black Dahlia (2006)
  • The Black Tent (1957)
  • The Bourne Identity (2002)
  • The Bourne Legacy (2012)
  • The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
  • The Break-Up (2006)
  • The Cat Burglar (1961)
  • The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
  • The Clown and the Kid (1961)
  • The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)
  • The Dictator (2012)
  • The Evictors (1979)
  • The Fake (1953)
  • The Family Stone (2005)
  • The Final Alliance (1990)
  • The Finest Hour (1991)
  • The Frog Prince (1988)
  • The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)
  • The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)
  • The Invisible Man (1933)
  • The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)
  • The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)
  • The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • The Little Vampire (2017)
  • The Living Ghost (1942)
  • The Locusts (1997)
  • The Machinist (2004)
  • The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
  • The Mask of Zorro (1998)
  • The Mighty Quinn (1989)
  • The Misfits (1961)
  • The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
  • The Mouse on the Moon (1963)
  • The Mummy (1932)
  • The Naked Cage (1986)
  • The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968)
  • The Possession (2012)
  • The Prince (2014)
  • The Program (1993)
  • The Ring (2002)
  • The Sacrament (2014)
  • The Savage Wild (1970)
  • The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)
  • The Sharkfighters (1956)
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)
  • The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)
  • The Wolf Man (1941)
  • The Young Savages (1961)
  • Three Came To Kill (1960)
  • Three Kinds of Heat (1987)
  • Through Naked Eyes (1983)
  • Time Limit (1957)
  • To Catch a Thief (1955)
  • Tough Guys Don’t Dance (1987)
  • Track of Thunder (1967)
  • Transformations (1991)
  • Transporter 3 (2008)
  • Trollhunter (2011)
  • True Heart (1996)
  • Underground (1970)
  • Unholy Rollers (1972)
  • Unsettled Land (1989)
  • V/H/S (2012)
  • War, Italian Style (1967)
  • Warriors Five (1962)
  • We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)
  • When A Stranger Calls (2006)
  • Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)
  • Where the River Runs Black (1986)
  • Wild Bill (1995)
  • Wild Racers (1968)
  • Wild Things (1998)
  • Windows (1980)
  • Woman Of Straw (1964)
  • Young Racers (1963)
  • Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

September 7

  • Single Moms Club (2014)

September 8

  • Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023)

September 12

  • Inside (2023)
  • Kelce (2023)

September 15

  • A Million Miles Away (2023)

September 19

  • A Thousand and One (2023)

September 22

  • Cassandro (2023)
  • Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

