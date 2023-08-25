$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Smyrna

8-24-2023 – A lucky Powerball player in Smyrna matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night, August 23, to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Mapco Express, 1883 Almaville Road in Smyrna.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

