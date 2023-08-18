From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2023

September 1

Once Upon a Time: Complete Series

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED)

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Knight’s Tale | 2001

An Education | 2009

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Breaking Up | 1997

Chronicle | 2012

Conan the Barbarian | 2011

The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999

The Devil Wears Prada | 2006

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011

Double Platinum | 1999

Dragonball: Evolution | 2009

Easy Virtue | 2009

Evil Dead | 2013

The Experiment | 2010

The Good Son | 1993

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hail Caesar! | 2016

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Just Married | 2003

Killers | 2010

Larry Crowne | 2011

The Last King of Scotland | 2006

The Lego Movie | 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017

Little Fockers | 2010

Meet the Fockers | 2004

Meet the Parents | 2000

Melancholia | 2011

Moving On | 2022

The Omen | 2006

The Possession | 2012

Raising Arizona | 1987

Robin Hood | 2018

Seven | 1995

Simulant | 2023

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

The Transporter | 2002

Transporter 2 | 2002

Transporter 3 | 2008

True Lies | 1994

We Bought a Zoo | 2011

Wedding Crashers | 2005

Wild Hogs | 2007

September 3

The Menu | 2022

Ready Player One | 2018

September 4

The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022

September 6

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries

September 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1

My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4

Taurus | 2022

September 8

97 Minutes | 2023

The Friendship Game | 2022

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015

September 10

Corsage | 2022

September 11

That’s So Raven: Complete Series

September 13

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere

The Magic Flute | 2022

September 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7

Court Cam: Complete Season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

September 15

The Burning Plain | 2008

Europa Report | 2013

Frontera | 2014

The Good Doctor | 2011

I Melt With You | 2011

Love, Simon | 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018

Robots | 2023

Two Lovers | 2008

The Wrecking Crew | 2008

World’s Greatest Dad | 2009

September 16

Buffaloed | 2019

September 18

Bad Axe | 2022

Men in Black: International | 2019

September 20

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

September 21

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary | 2022

September 22

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24

September 23

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream

The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022

What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022

September 25

Krapopolis: Series Premiere

September 26

Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere

September 27

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1

September 28

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere

Snake Oil: Series Premiere

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2

Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1

The Accountant | 2016

September 29

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 10

Sweetwater | 2023