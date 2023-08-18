New Aldi Store Opening in Murfreesboro This Month

ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers, will offer Murfreesboro residents another option for food (and more), all at great prices, as it opens its newest store at 5109 Franklin Road.

Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves when the new Murfreesboro store opens on Thursday, August 31 at 8:30 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand Opening weekend from August 31 through September 3.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Amy Peters, Mount Juliet regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 18 years and are excited to continue to offer Murfreesboro residents an affordable way of shopping.”

More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience.

The ALDI business model is intentionally different, and ALDI fans across the country rave about the company’s award-winning exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds.