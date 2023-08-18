Hiura’s 20th Homer of Season Secures Nashville Sounds Comeback Win

NASHVILLE – Down three runs in the early stages, the Nashville Sounds (62-52, 22-19) rallied late, riding homers from Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura to a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights (42-75, 7-35) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Tomorrow, the Sounds look to push their streak to three wins with Milwaukee’s No. 6 prospect Robert Gasser (7-1, 3.94) on the mound. He’ll face Charlotte right-hander Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00), who makes his third start for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez ripped a team-leading two hits tonight, including the game-tying double. He has three extra base hits in his last three contests. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 15 with the go-ahead home run. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .328 (19-for-58) with three doubles, five homers, 19 RBI and a 1.023 OPS.

Patrick Dorrian and Keston Hiura are the first pair of Nashville teammates to hit 20 home runs in a season since 2019 when the trio of Matt Davidson (33), Patrick Wisdom (31) and Andy Ibáñez (20) all reached the mark.

Tonight’s win was Rick Sweet’s 300th with the Nashville Sounds, moving him out of a tie with Frank Kremblas and into sole possession of third place on the franchise’s all-time managerial wins list. He trails only Trent Jewett (320) and Rick Renick (309).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS