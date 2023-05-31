Columbia State Pins 42 New Nursing Grads

Columbia State Community College recently celebrated 42 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Webster Athletic Center.

“We congratulate these graduates for completing the nursing program, one dedicated to preparing nurses who deliver excellent, safe, competent and patient-centered care” said Dr. Amy Huff, Columbia State nursing program director. “As they enter the nursing profession, their patients and communities will benefit from the knowledge and skills gained during their time at Columbia State Community College.”

Columbia State nursing graduates completed four semesters of classroom instruction and 540 hours of clinical instruction to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

Next, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination in order to earn licensure, which is required to practice as a registered nurse. The 2021 Columbia State nursing students’ first-attempt pass rate for the NCLEX is 92%, exceeding both the state average of 86% and national average of 80%.

Nursing students are prepared to provide direct patient care in various areas, including medical, surgical, pediatrics and more. After graduation, these nurses will work in various settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, schools and home health care.

“These graduates know the goal to become a nurse requires academic ability coupled with heavy doses of determination, focus and resiliency,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, Columbia State dean of the Health Sciences Division. “The ability to impact futures for patients and families is a constant reminder of the value and importance of the journey!”

The Columbia State nursing program is committed to excellence in nursing education. It has received full approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The program’s three-year average graduate job placement rate is 99.3%.

Columbia State’s nursing program has a competitive admission process with applicants admitted twice per year. For more information about applying to the program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Nursing.