Columbia State Breaks Ground on 88,000 Square-foot Southern Regional Technology Center

Columbia State Community College, on August 28, celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Southern Regional Technology Center (SRTC) on the Columbia campus.

The 88,000 square-foot building will serve as a regional hub for education and training, addressing the needs of both citizens and employers. It will be a cornerstone of economic and workforce development, offering the latest industry and healthcare training. Emphasizing partnerships through internships, apprenticeships, program development and job placement; educational offerings will include diplomas, technical certificates and associate of applied science degrees.

The building will house programs such as Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care, Medical Informatics, Engineering Systems Technology (including Mechatronics and Robotics), Veterinary Technology, Practical Nursing (LPN), Automotive Technology, HVAC and Welding.

The SRTC project was made possible thanks to a partnership between Columbia State Community College and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology – Hohenwald and Pulaski.

“It started with a capital project for a health sciences building,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “When Northfield closed, we saw an opportunity to redesign the project to provide increased programs and opportunities for the healthcare and industrial workforce. Thus, the three colleges forged a partnership that has brought us to today.”

“You will not find three better partners working together for the benefit of the community and the students to make this building a reality,” said Dr. Flora W. Tydings, TBR chancellor. “So a student can come here—take programs at the technical college, take programs at the community college—and go back and forth between the two, if that’s what they need to do to advance their career. This is a historic marking for what we’re doing in the state of Tennessee.”

“We are excited about the HVAC and the welding programs that will be offered in this new facility,” Whitehead continued. “These programs are designed to equip our students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in high-demand industries. By providing the hands-on training with the latest technologies, we are ensuring that our graduates are not only job-ready, but they’re future-ready as well.”

The SRTC is slated to open for students in fall 2027.

For additional information about Columbia State, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu.

To learn more about donation, partnership and endowment opportunities, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/SRTC.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email